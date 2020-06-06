Govt formulates comprehensive policy against coronavirus: Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Senator from Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Waleed Iqbal on Saturday said the government had formulated a comprehensive policy for controlling and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was combating with coronavirus and hunger at the same time. The government wanted to protect the lives of masses from coronavirus, and also providing cash amount to poor and needy people, he added.

Replying to a question, he said opposition was criticising the government about the situation of coronavirus but they would have adopted the same measures if they were in power.

The senator said all the chief ministers were present in the meeting of the NCOC and all decisions were being taken with consensus.

He said the cases of coronavirus and death ratio was increasing in the country day by day which was an alarming situation, advising people to adopt all preventive measures against the COVID- 19.