Govt Formulates Inclusive Plan For Investment In Minerals & Mines Dept: CM Domki

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday said that the geopolitical importance of Balochistan is not hidden from anyone's eyes. In the land of Balochistan, which is rich in natural resources, about forty very valuable underground mineral reserves have been discovered so far

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop here.

The chief minister said that according to careful estimates, these resources are enough to meet the country's needs for the next 50 to 100 years saying that investment in the natural resource sector can create economic opportunities and employment opportunities for the local population.

Therefore, the government has formulated a comprehensive plan and effective policy for investment in the Minerals and Mines sector, he underlined.

He said that the government is prioritizing the development of the region with a focus on law and order, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Anti-trafficking wing has been activated to prevent smuggling in Balochistan, joint checkposts were set up across the province to combat smuggling, which has resulted in a significant reduction in food prices, he maintained.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that according to the decisions of the Apex Committee meeting, special support centres have been established in Pak-Afghan border areas for the return of foreign migrants from Balochistan, where all possible support is being provided to the voluntary returnees.

He said that the time frame given by the government for the return of migrants has been provided with facilities for their return, but after the specified date, there will be action as per the law for the evacuation of the illegal immigrants

The CM said that Balochistan is a province of hospitality and tradition adding that the caretaker government is trying to restore the ideal peace of the past and provide life and financial security to the people.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem briefed the participants of the National Security Workshop on the overall law and order situation in the province, the geographical importance of Balochistan, investment opportunities, governance and social and economic development, among other related issues.

On this occasion, the participants of the workshop also asked questions related to law and order in Balochistan, education reforms, governance, CPEC and other issues, to which the participants were given detailed answers.

Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and the National Security Workshop Chief Major General Muhammad Raza Eizad also exchanged the souvenirs.

