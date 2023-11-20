Open Menu

Govt Formulating Policies To Facilitate Foreign, Domestic Investors: Gohar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Govt formulating policies to facilitate foreign, domestic investors: Gohar

Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz on Monday said that the government is formulating policies to facilitate foreign and domestic investor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz on Monday said that the government is formulating policies to facilitate foreign and domestic investors.

Pakistan's top industrialists are engaged in constituting policies to attract investors in different fields, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Domestic and foreign businessmen had been demanding consistency in the policies so that they could invest in Pakistan

without facing any trouble, he said.

Besides other countries, he said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are taking a keen interest in various sectors

including mineral, information technology and agriculture sector.

We have great potential in the Balochistan region for promoting the agriculture sector, he informed.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and Exports are showing progress due to efforts of the caretaker government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said foreign and domestic investors could enjoy the SIFC facility and explore business opportunities with easy procedure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Stock Exchange Exports Business Agriculture Progress Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Commerce TV Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

4 minutes ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

1 minute ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

4 minutes ago
Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

1 minute ago
 Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succ ..

Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succumbs to injuries

4 minutes ago
 Universal Children's Day celebrated

Universal Children's Day celebrated

4 minutes ago
 Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular par ..

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular party in country: Jabbar Khan

34 minutes ago
 Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

41 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan