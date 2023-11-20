Govt formulating policies to facilitate foreign, domestic investors: Gohar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz on Monday said that the government is formulating policies to facilitate foreign and domestic investors.

Pakistan's top industrialists are engaged in constituting policies to attract investors in different fields, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Domestic and foreign businessmen had been demanding consistency in the policies so that they could invest in Pakistan

without facing any trouble, he said.

Besides other countries, he said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are taking a keen interest in various sectors

including mineral, information technology and agriculture sector.

We have great potential in the Balochistan region for promoting the agriculture sector, he informed.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and Exports are showing progress due to efforts of the caretaker government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said foreign and domestic investors could enjoy the SIFC facility and explore business opportunities with easy procedure.