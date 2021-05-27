UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Formulating Policy To Take Stern Action Against Criminals: Dr Fehmida Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Govt formulating policy to take stern action against criminals: Dr Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that federal government was formulating a comprehensive strategy to take stern action against dacoits and most-wanted criminals in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that federal government was formulating a comprehensive strategy to take stern action against dacoits and most-wanted criminals in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that in the regime of PPP thousands of weapon licenses were issued without proper verification when Rehaman Malik was Interior Minister.

To a question, she said it was the major responsibility of the government to provide peaceful environment to the masses adding that an operation against criminals would be launched with the consultation of all provincial governments.

Fehmida said the government had already taken various steps for the promotion and development of sports at local and national level.

She said that there was lack of coordination among the departments to promote sports activities.

Related Topics

Sports Interior Minister Criminals All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

4 minutes ago

IHC dismisses plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Z ..

4 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking's office, archive to be preserved ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

53 minutes ago

Macron Acknowledges France's Responsibility for 19 ..

4 minutes ago

Court to indict accused on June 24, in judge video ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.