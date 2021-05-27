Govt formulating policy to take stern action against criminals: Dr Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that federal government was formulating a comprehensive strategy to take stern action against dacoits and most-wanted criminals in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said that federal government was formulating a comprehensive strategy to take stern action against dacoits and most-wanted criminals in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that in the regime of PPP thousands of weapon licenses were issued without proper verification when Rehaman Malik was Interior Minister.

To a question, she said it was the major responsibility of the government to provide peaceful environment to the masses adding that an operation against criminals would be launched with the consultation of all provincial governments.

Fehmida said the government had already taken various steps for the promotion and development of sports at local and national level.

She said that there was lack of coordination among the departments to promote sports activities.