Govt formulating strategy to tackle climate change: Rana Mashhood

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was facing serious challenges due to climate change and the government was actively preparing an effective strategy to address the issue

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was facing serious challenges due to climate change and the government was actively preparing an effective strategy to address the issue.

He expressed these views while speaking at a luncheon hosted in his honor on behalf of Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at Gymkhana Club, Dera Ghazi Khan. The event was attended by MPA Sardar Ahmad Khan Leghari, local PML-N leaders, and chairpersons and vice chairpersons from various union councils.

Rana Mashhood said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N was working tirelessly to resolve public issues on an urgent basis and was determined to provide maximum relief to the people. “The current government, both at the federal and provincial levels, has placed the highest focus on youth empowerment,” he said.

He added, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were fully committed to creating opportunities for the younger generation, who were talented and determined but needed the right platforms to progress.

“Pakistan is not only dealing with economic and developmental challenges but is also confronting the impacts of climate change. The government is formulating a robust plan to combat this threat effectively,” he remarked.

Rana Mashhood expressed his admiration for the people of Dera Ghazi Khan, calling them hospitable and affectionate. “Whenever I come to Dera Ghazi Khan, I feel like I am at the very heart of Pakistan – equally close to Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore,” he noted.

He urged the local leadership of Dera Ghazi Khan to stay closely connected with the public and ensure timely resolution of their issues. “Our main objective in coming to power is to bring ease and improvement to people's lives,” he concluded.

Earlier, he received a warm welcome upon arrival at the Gymkhana Club by the local leadership.\932