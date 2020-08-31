Govt formulating strict safety guidelines to reopen schools: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that the government was aware of the academic loss of the students, but health of children was their top priority where authorities has been devising strict guidelines for reopening of schools and universities as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Federal authorities would review the situation of coronavirus pandemic and a session scheduled on September 7 would be attended by education ministers of all provinces to take a final decision regarding the resumption of academic sessions.

"It is of the utmost importance that we safely integrate all our students back into the learning environment", he added.

Further, he said that specific tasks would be created for teachers in schools and responsibilities for ensuring health and hygiene would be defined before reopening of schools.

He said the government was clear that no decision would be taken without proper consultations and students' safety would be the top priority while making any decision in this regard.

Strict action will be taken against those schools for violating the government's order for a 20 per cent discount in tuition fees, he mentioned.

The educators lost their jobs will be restored after the reopening of schools, he said, adding that the decision for promoting students had been taken in view of halting exams due to coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said, "I already suggested division of classes into two sections as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in order to continue academic sessions and the classes should be continued into separate batches of students.

However, we will also see the situation of COVID-19 cases after the conclusion of the Muharram ul Haram," he added.

He also detailed different plans for educational institutions, saying that a suggestion was also under consideration for allowing the centers for resuming classes of Level 8 to Level 12 students in the first phase.