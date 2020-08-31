UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Formulating Strict Safety Guidelines To Reopen Schools: Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Govt formulating strict safety guidelines to reopen schools: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that the government was aware of the academic loss of the students, but health of children was their top priority where authorities has been devising strict guidelines for reopening of schools and universities as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Federal authorities would review the situation of coronavirus pandemic and a session scheduled on September 7 would be attended by education ministers of all provinces to take a final decision regarding the resumption of academic sessions.

"It is of the utmost importance that we safely integrate all our students back into the learning environment", he added.

Further, he said that specific tasks would be created for teachers in schools and responsibilities for ensuring health and hygiene would be defined before reopening of schools.

He said the government was clear that no decision would be taken without proper consultations and students' safety would be the top priority while making any decision in this regard.

Strict action will be taken against those schools for violating the government's order for a 20 per cent discount in tuition fees, he mentioned.

The educators lost their jobs will be restored after the reopening of schools, he said, adding that the decision for promoting students had been taken in view of halting exams due to coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said, "I already suggested division of classes into two sections as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in order to continue academic sessions and the classes should be continued into separate batches of students.

However, we will also see the situation of COVID-19 cases after the conclusion of the Muharram ul Haram," he added.

He also detailed different plans for educational institutions, saying that a suggestion was also under consideration for allowing the centers for resuming classes of Level 8 to Level 12 students in the first phase.

Related Topics

Education September All Government Top Jobs Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

8 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

8 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

9 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.