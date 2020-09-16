Govt. freezes 964 properties of proscribed organizations: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Provincial Home Departments have frozen the 964 properties of proscribed organizations under United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was stated in written reply to a starred question submitted by Ministry of Interior in Senate. The question was raised by a JI lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed in Senate and was responded to in details by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

As per written reply, the freezing is carried out against the UN designated entities. A total of 611 properties of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD)/ Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and eight of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been frozen in Punjab followed by 108 of JUD/FIF and 29 of JeM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 80 of JUD/FIF and three of JeM in Sindh and 30 of JUD/FIF and one of JeM in Balochistan.

Likewise, 17 properties of JUD/FIF and four of JeM in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and 61 of JUD/FIF and 12 of JeM in AJK.