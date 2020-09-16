UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Freezes 964 Properties Of Proscribed Organizations: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Govt. freezes 964 properties of proscribed organizations: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Provincial Home Departments have frozen the 964 properties of proscribed organizations under United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was stated in written reply to a starred question submitted by Ministry of Interior in Senate. The question was raised by a JI lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed in Senate and was responded to in details by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

As per written reply, the freezing is carried out against the UN designated entities. A total of 611 properties of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD)/ Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and eight of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been frozen in Punjab followed by 108 of JUD/FIF and 29 of JeM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 80 of JUD/FIF and three of JeM in Sindh and 30 of JUD/FIF and one of JeM in Balochistan.

Likewise, 17 properties of JUD/FIF and four of JeM in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and 61 of JUD/FIF and 12 of JeM in AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Senate Balochistan United Nations Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

17 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

39 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

57 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.