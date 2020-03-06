UrduPoint.com
Govt Fulfilled Its Legal Responsibility Of Writing Letter To UK Govt For Nawaz’s Repatriation: Firdous

Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq awan has said that Aurat March should be taken out but the slogans which are coming in connection with this march have no value in Islamic society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) The government fulfilled its legal responsibility by writing letter to British government for repatriation of PML-N Chief and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Friday.

She said all those who destroyed the country’s economy left to London. She expressed these views in response to a series of tweets by PML-N leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also ruled out the rumors of serious kind of differences between MQM and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

She said that the PM was making great efforts to provide relief and better facilities to the people of Karachi.

Talking about Aurat March, she said that this march must be taken out as it was the special day for women’ rights. However, she stressed upon the balance stance for both left and right.

“There is no space what is being said in our society,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that Pakistan was built on the basis of “Kalima” (ideology). The women, she stated, had the rights but the slogans being chanted did not match values of the society they belong to.

