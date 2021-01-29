Govt fulfilling all its commitments: Anwer Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwer Zeb Khan Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)government was fulfilling all its commitments made with the public during the election campaign.

Talking to media during visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khar district Bajaur, he said that the provision of free health facilities to people under Sehat Insaf Card was the biggest achievement of the PTI government.

During visit, the provincial minister inspected different wards of the hospital and collected first hand information about available facilities and attitude of the staff and expressed satisfaction.

The provincial minister said that the government was making all-out efforts for provision of free medical facilities to all patients in hospitals and ruled out any compromise in this regard.

He said that DHQ Hospital, Khar has been equipped with modern surgical instruments and any deficiency in this regard would also be filled.

He requested media for highlighting the people-friendly and welfare-oriented steps of the government.