Govt fulfilling its all promises: Azam Sawati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Sawati on Wednesday said government was committed to fulfill its all promises which were made during general elections 2018.

Talking to ptv, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win upcoming elections in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with thumping majority and would be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

He said the previous governments had left huge burden of loans and fragile economy for newly elected government but due to prudent policies of the government the national economy was improving.

Azam Sawati said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a honest person and the people were showing their confidence on his leadership.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was performing its duties without any interference, adding the present government had strongly believed in supremacy of law.

He said Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to protect corruption of their fathers.