Govt Fulfilling Its Commitment With Providing Equal Facilities To South Punjab: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Govt fulfilling its commitment with providing equal facilities to South Punjab: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday expressed that the development of backward area of Punjab and providing them equal facilities on the pattern of major cities on a fast track basis was the topmost priority of PTI's government.

The PTI government has been doing such public welfare initiatives which were ignored in the past regimes, while talking to private news channel.

PTI led government committed to root out corruption and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors, Ali Muhammad added.

Minister mentioned that the formation of southern Punjab will resolve the longstanding issues of the people of this area.

Pakistan Tehreek--Insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan has decided to table a bill in assembly for creation of new province which is first step towards completion of commitment.

It was a promise of PTI government with the people of Southern Punjab, he added.

The previous governments only focused on development of Lahore city and its surroundings, whereas people of South Punjab were deprived of their rights as there was no spending on them.

I cannot give a time frame for the completion of this development as the legislation in this regard will take time, however, it is hoped that none of the political parties will oppose the bill for new province.

