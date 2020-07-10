UrduPoint.com
Govt Fulfilling Its Promises By Providing Basic Facilities To Common Man: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Govt fulfilling its promises by providing basic facilities to common man: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its promises by providing basic facilities to the masses.

She inaugurated various electricity projects in her constituency Dera Ghazi Khan and said the PTI government was determined to develop deprived areas of South Punjab, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said the tribal belt of Dera Ghazi Khan remained underdeveloped due to ignorance by the previous regimes.

