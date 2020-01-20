UrduPoint.com
Govt Fulfilling Its Promises, Commitments: Dr Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Govt fulfilling its promises, commitments: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its all promises and commitments besides, providing all basic facilities to people at their doorsteps to raise their living standard.

She stated this while addressing a public gathering at village Kallu PIyaara-Sialkot here Sunday night after inaugurating supply of gas project to the villages including Karloop, Kallu Piyaara, Saabu Sandhaa, Bhaago Bhittey, Bhittey Kalan, Sadrey, Waagraan and Garhi Boora (in union councils Kundanpur and Langeriyaali).

She said that past rulers looted the nation's wealth ruthlessly, adding that the PML-N had always done the politics of their personal gains putting aside the national interests.

She said that people had been suffering from great difficulties due to the failed economical policies of the PML-N.

Dr Firdous said that when the PTI government came into power, Pakistan's economy was completely deteriorated, adding that the long term economic policies of the PTI government were had put the country on development.

PM's Special Assistant said that Pakistan now moving ahead successfully towards the goal of financial stability due to the positive and effective policies being implemented by the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She vowed that the government would continue its journey to take Pakistan moving ahead towards its goal to make it a peaceful, developed and politically and economically stabled country with power of people.

Dr Firdous said "Prime Minister Imran Khan will enable the nation to stand on their own feet." She said that both the programmes including 'Ehsaas Programme' and 'Sehat Insaf Cards' were the most beneficial and revolutionary programmes for the people, initiated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She narrated "Now, the poor and deserving people will have their easy access to medical treatment in public hospitals through the Health Cards." Dr Firdous said that the prime minister intended to end the inferiority complex between the poor and deserving people.

She said 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' would provide opportunities to youth to enable them to move forward by having their own small and medium enterprises.

