Govt fulfilling responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted supply of development funds to merged districts of KPK: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the federal government was fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of development funds to merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the Federal government was fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of development funds to merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (former FATA), the prime minister said that ensuring timely completion of development schemes in the merged districts was the top priority of the government.

The delegation comprising MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, and Muhammad Iqbal Khan was headed by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

Matters related to public welfare, uplift of the merged districts, steps regarding containing the spread of coronavirus and progress on roadmap for socio-economic development of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The MNAs thanked the prime minister for taking a personal interest in the development of the merged districts.