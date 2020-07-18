Govt fulfills commitments by bringing back 250,000 stranded Pakistanis: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government had fulfilled its commitment by repatriating around 250,000 stranded Pakistanis from across the world.

"Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He reiterated his government's resolve to continue supporting the overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.

