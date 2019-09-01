UrduPoint.com
'Govt Fulfills Its Promise By Providing Sehat Cards'

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 PM

'Govt fulfills its promise by providing Sehat cards'

FAISALABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The PTI government has fulfilled its promise by distributing 'Insaf Sehat Cards' to provide health facilities to poor.

This was said by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib while talking to media after addressing the cards distribution ceremony at Allama Iqbal Colony here on Sunday.

He said health facility was the basic right of people and the PTI government had launched the programme in first year of its tenure which clearly indicated that the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a right track to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

Responding to a question, Farrukh Habib said the prime minister had highlighted Kashmir issue at international level effectively and successfully.

Now the world had learnt that Modi's government was crushing the voice of Kashmiris illegally only for its nefarious designs as self-determination was the basic right of every nation and Kashmiris could not be deprived of it for long, he added.

Farrukh Habib said, "Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and we will not make any compromise on it. The entire nation is ready to present unprecedented sacrifices for their Kashmiri brethren." He demanded the international forces to intervene in Kashmir issue and get it resolved according to wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris who were striving for their freedom.

