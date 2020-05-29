Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak : Chief Minister

PTI Member National Assembly Amir Dogar and other elected representatives called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Multan and discussed anti-coronavirus measures being taken in the province as well as progress regarding Multan development package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :PTI Member National Assembly Amir Dogar and other elected representatives called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Multan and discussed anti-coronavirus measures being taken in the province as well as progress regarding Multan development package.

Usman Buzdar said the government machinery was fully active to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and added that a multi-layered strategy had been evolved to deal with locust attack and coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here,Chief Minister said the people should judiciously follow precautions in order to remain safe from the contagion.

Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition leaders played politics largely, and tried to confuse and divide the nation over coronavirus outbreak. He said the nation was disappointed on such negative attitude and tactics of the opposition.