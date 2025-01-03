Govt Fully Active To Protect Farmers’ Rights: AC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, the Hunza Sugar Mills has made payments of sugarcane purchased from growers till December 30, which is about 93 percent of the total pending payments.
This was told by Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir during his visit to the mills on Friday.
After checking the payment record at the mills, he assured the sugarcane growers that mills administration has been bound to pay dues to farmers of their commodity immediately.
He also checked the weighing scale at the mills and warned that deduction in sugarcane weight will not be tolerated.
