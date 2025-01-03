Open Menu

Govt Fully Active To Protect Farmers’ Rights: AC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, the Hunza Sugar Mills has made payments of sugarcane purchased from growers till December 30, which is about 93 percent of the total pending payments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, the Hunza Sugar Mills has made payments of sugarcane purchased from growers till December 30, which is about 93 percent of the total pending payments.

This was told by Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir during his visit to the mills on Friday.

After checking the payment record at the mills, he assured the sugarcane growers that mills administration has been bound to pay dues to farmers of their commodity immediately.

He also checked the weighing scale at the mills and warned that deduction in sugarcane weight will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Visit Nasir December From Weight

Recent Stories

IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, ..

IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..

7 minutes ago
 Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency ope ..

Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening

3 minutes ago
 Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

2 minutes ago
 British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

3 minutes ago
 Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan ..

Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir

4 minutes ago
 Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equip ..

Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills

4 minutes ago
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's ach ..

Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements

4 minutes ago
 Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC

Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC

2 minutes ago
 Body of female worker found from canal

Body of female worker found from canal

2 minutes ago
 Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperit ..

Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ik ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points

3 minutes ago
 SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Cente ..

SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Center to address land salinity

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan