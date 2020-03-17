UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Fully Alive To Threats Of COVID-19: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

Govt fully alive to threats of COVID-19: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday noting financial implications from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the national economy, expressed his optimism that together, the government and the nation, would win the fight against the deadly contagion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday noting financial implications from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the national economy, expressed his optimism that together, the government and the nation, would win the fight against the deadly contagion.

The prime minister, in a televised address to the nation, urged the people not to panic from the situation. The country could not go for a complete lockdown due to the economic situation, which had seen vital signs of resurgence from the last year.

"The situation in Pakistan has been different. About 25 per cent of the country's population is poor. The 2019 was a difficult year. Slowly and gradually, we arrested the economic situation, which showed signs of recovery. In case of lockdown, the people would be saved from the coronavirus, but could die from poverty," he said referring to the lockdown of cities in Europe and the United States.

Dilating upon the negative impacts of the COVID-19 on the world economy, the prime minister warned that Pakistan had to endure its shocks due to slide in the prices of oil, aviation industry and transport.

He said the country's exporters could suffer and the same could be the cases with other businesses. The export volume had showed a surge recently, he added Expressing the resolve to provide relief to the masses, Imran Khan said the government would closely monitor the prices of daily use commodities.

He shared his fears that certain elements could try to push prices of the daily use items through artificial shortage and gave a stern warning to such elements that they would be strongly dealt in accordance with law.

Such elements in the past had created shortage of sugar and flour through hoarding, he added.

He said, "I give a clear message to these people that such situation will evoke strong reaction from the state that will move strictly against hoarders and profiteers trying to take undue benefits from the situation."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister World Poor Europe Oil Same United States Turkish Lira 2019 From Government Industry Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

2 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

2 minutes ago

US Designates Islamic State Leader Al Saibi as Glo ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Study Ukraine's Possible Request f ..

6 minutes ago

First COVID-19 Related Death in Ontario Brings Can ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.