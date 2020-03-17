Govt fully alive to threats of COVID-19: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday noting financial implications from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the national economy, expressed his optimism that together, the government and the nation, would win the fight against the deadly contagion.

The prime minister, in a televised address to the nation, urged the people not to panic from the situation. The country could not go for a complete lockdown due to the economic situation, which had seen vital signs of resurgence from the last year.

"The situation in Pakistan has been different. About 25 per cent of the country's population is poor. The 2019 was a difficult year. Slowly and gradually, we arrested the economic situation, which showed signs of recovery. In case of lockdown, the people would be saved from the coronavirus, but could die from poverty," he said referring to the lockdown of cities in Europe and the United States.

Dilating upon the negative impacts of the COVID-19 on the world economy, the prime minister warned that Pakistan had to endure its shocks due to slide in the prices of oil, aviation industry and transport.

He said the country's exporters could suffer and the same could be the cases with other businesses. The export volume had showed a surge recently, he added Expressing the resolve to provide relief to the masses, Imran Khan said the government would closely monitor the prices of daily use commodities.

He shared his fears that certain elements could try to push prices of the daily use items through artificial shortage and gave a stern warning to such elements that they would be strongly dealt in accordance with law.

Such elements in the past had created shortage of sugar and flour through hoarding, he added.

He said, "I give a clear message to these people that such situation will evoke strong reaction from the state that will move strictly against hoarders and profiteers trying to take undue benefits from the situation."