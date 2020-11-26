Govt fully aware of problems of masses: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari on Wednesday said that his party leadership was fully aware of the problems of the people and trying its best to resolve their issues.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking historic steps to uplift remote areas of the country and for the well being of the people.

He said that PTI government was ensuring fair distribution of the development funds.

Replying to a question, he said the expectations of the nation will be fulfilled by Prime Minister Imran Khan and people will see real change in the country.