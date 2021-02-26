UrduPoint.com
Govt Fully Believes In Freedom Of Expression: Shibli

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt fully believes in freedom of expression: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in the basic, constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression.

Presiding over a meeting of the office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) via video link, he said all possible steps would be taken for the development of media industry and promotion of freedom of press.

Electronic media played a vital role in raising awareness among the people, he added.

"We have to ensure across the board transparency as resolving problems was our topmost priority," he said.

The meeting also discussed the FM radio licenses and the National Digital Cable Policy 2021 in the light of the Supreme Court's judgment.

He said structural imbalances in the regulatory framework should be rectified.

He directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to devise an integrated strategy on the issue of FM licenses in the light of the Supreme Court decision and within the ambit of law.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Shahira Shahid, PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, Director General IP Manzoor Ali Memon and others.

The PBA was represented by Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim, Convener Tahir A Khan and others.

