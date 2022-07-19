Govt fully capable to improve economy, overcome inflation: Ranjha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was fully capable to improve economy and overcome inflation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that they would hold discussions with the coalition partners for their future plans.

Commenting on early elections for resolving economic issues, he said discussion would be made with Nawaz Sharif to address all issues confronting the nation.

He said the incumbent government was trying to provide maximum relief to poor masses and for this solid measures had been taken.

In reply to a question about dissolving assemblies for early elections, he said, it depends upon the political situation in the country. He hoped that the government would complete constitutional tenure to contest next elections in 2023.

He, however said that there was no harm to go for elections for strengthening economic and political system in the country.