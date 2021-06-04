UrduPoint.com
Govt Fully Cognizant Of Development Needs, Problems Of Masses In Sindh: Prime Minister

Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Federal Government was fully cognizant of the development needs of the people of Sindh, especially the problems faced by them

The Federal Government was playing its possible role in addressing the problems faced by the people of Sindh, and would continue to do so in future as well, he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which called on him here.

The delegation comprised Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present in the meeting during, which the problems of Sindh province, especially Karachi, development needs, development projects for next budget and other matters relating to the alliance were discussed.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the development needs of Karachi and Hyderabad as well as the administrative issues.

Besides presenting proposals for the next budget, the delegation also reiterated their full support regarding the budget.

Thanking the prime minister for the Karachi Package, the delegation stressed on the importance of effective implementation of the package.

The prime minister assured the delegation that the development needs of Karachi and Hyderabad would be considered during the preparation of next budget.

He further said that since the progress of Karachi, the economic hub of country, was the progress Pakistan, its development required the redressal of people's problems.

Imran Khan said effective cooperation between the two allied parties (Pakistan Tehirk-e-Insaf (PTI) and MQM) would play a pivotal role in addressing the problems faced the people of Sindh, particularly Karachi.

