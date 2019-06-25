Govt fully committed to eliminate menace of drug: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was fully committed for elimination of drug abuse from the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was fully committed for elimination of drug abuse from the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that a desk has been set up at the central office of CPLC in collaboration of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) where masses may report about the drug-peddlers, according to a statement.

He said that the authorities would take immediate and stern action against the drug-peddlers and the Names of informer would be kept secret.

The meeting, attended by acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr.

Kamran Fazal, ANF Sindh Force Commander Brigadier Masroor Ahmed, Additional IGP Karachi Ameer Sheikh, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib, renowned Industrialist Sardar Yaseen Malik and others, decided to launch an awareness campaign against increasing drug abuse in society in general and in educational institutions in particular.

The Governor appealed to the parents to keep an eye over the routine activities of their children.

The participants of the meeting mutually agreed upon forming an advisory committee which would include members from ANF, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Sindh Police, CPLC and notables of the city. Thecommittee would monitor the anti drug abuse campaign.