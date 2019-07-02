UrduPoint.com
Govt Fully Committed To Facilitate Investors, Businessmen: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:15 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was fully committed to provide all facilities to investors and businessmen for profit-based businesses in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was fully committed to provide all facilities to investors and businessmen for profit-based businesses in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of Saudi Samba financial group led by its chairman Ammar Abdulwahid Al-Khudairi, who called on him here at the PM Office. Chairman Samba bank Dr Shujaat and Shahid Sattar were included in the delegation, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and special assistants Nadeem Babar and Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari also attended the meeting.

The Samba chairman expressed his group's keen desire in broadening its business activities in Pakistan.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the measures taken for the stability of economy, especially over the steps taken for facilitation of the businessmen.

He also welcomed the Samba financial group's investment in Pakistan.

The Samba chairman said due to investment opportunities and investors-friendly policies of the government, the Saudi investors had been taking great interest in Pakistan.

He stressed upon further transforming of the brotherly and close bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia into economic cooperation for the benefits of the people of the two countries.

