Govt fully committed to flush out terrorism from country: Musadik

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that government is fully committed to flush out terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that government is fully committed to flush out terrorism from the country.

Pakistan Armed forces and security institutions are fighting war on terror and sacrificing their lives to end the menace of terrorism from this part of the region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about terrorism incidents resurfacing in Pakistan, he said weak policies of last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has brought the terrorism back to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said, we had launched grand operations in the past to wipe out terrorism and bring complete peace.

To another question about solution for the people of neglected areas, he said, we will take all possible measures with provincial governments to provide all necessities of life to neglected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan region.

He, however said that it is also the responsibility of provincial governments to utilize money for improving life style and initiating development works for the masses of neglected areas.

To a question about role of PTI in rooting out terrorism, he said that PTI should avoid raising non-issues and come forward to discuss reforms agenda for improving the system.