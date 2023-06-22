Open Menu

Govt Fully Committed To IMF Programme: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Govt fully committed to IMF programme: PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister, in a tweet, said it was a pleasure to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and he had a productive exchange of views with her on the IMF's continued engagement with Pakistan.

"The government is fully committed to the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Though all prior actions for the 9th Review have been completed, we are willing to take further steps jointly with IMF.

Pakistan keenly looks forward to IMF board's approval for the 9th Review at the earliest," he said while responding to a tweet of the IMF Managing Director.

The IMF Managing Director had tweeted, "Very pleased to meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of the Paris Summit. We had a fruitful discussion on how the IMF can continue to work closely with Pakistan on policies to maintain macroeconomic stability and advance inclusive growth for the Pakistani people."

