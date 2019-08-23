Govt fully committed to protect due rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is fully committed to protect the due rights of minorities to ensure their freedom and security.

According to official data, work is in progress on wide range of Christian denominations currently present in Pakistan.

It was also mentioned that non-Muslims have been given freedom to exercise their own personal laws of marriage and divorce.

The ministry has prepared a proposal in consultation with relevant Ministries and departments to revitalize the existing legal aid mechanism.

The Ministry is working on proposal to establish a statutory body, having its facilities at Provincial, District and Tehsil levels in order to ensure its out reach to the vulnerable sections of society.

This proposal was incorporated into a Draft Legal Aid and Access to Justice Bill, 2018 which is under process.

According to official data "there are 65 laws on civil, political and economic rights, 13 on women rights, seven on child rights and 10 on minority rights at the Federal level".