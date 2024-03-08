- Home
Govt Fully Committed To Provide Educational Facilities, Vocational Training To Women: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government was fully committed to empower youth, particularly women by providing them better facilities of education, vocational training, and the latest technology tools so that they could help propel Pakistan on the road to economic progress.
He was speaking at a ceremony to give away "Khatun-e-Pakistan Awards" on the occasion of the International
Women Day.
He congratulated the award winners and lauded them for making the name of Pakistan prominent among nations with their
efforts and significant contributions.
He said the government was making its utmost efforts to facilitate the female population of the country and protect their rights.
International Women's Day was observed around the world to acknowledge the important role of women in society and Pakistan was not far behind others in providing rights and facilities to women, he added.
He said Pakistan needed to make more policy interventions and provide more resources and opportunities to women.
"We have to provide more opportunities and resources for education and training of women."
He noted that women all around the world were contributing to the progress and welfare of society, adding there was a need to give women equal opportunities and a better environment at the workplaces so that they could easily contribute to economic progress and development.
He expressed the hope that the provincial governments would take forward the policies for women that were introduced and implemented in the past.
He pledged to make all resources available for women so that they could equip themselves with the latest technology tools. "Women can help make Pakistan a great nation by utilising all available resources," he remarked.
PM Shehbaz recalled that their previous government passed the law for the inheritance of women, launched Zewar e Taleem programme to retain girl students in schools by giving them scholarships, adding the programme was
a great success story and helped in spreading education.
Similarly, Punjab Education Endowment Fund distributed Rs 20 billion among brilliant students who achieved distinction in their education, he said.
He said now the government would establish the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to support students who excel in their studies but have limited resources to continue further.
His previous government in Punjab also trained youth through vocational programmes in different areas with the cooperation of United Kingdom's Department for International Development, he recalled.
"We have to take forward these programmes so that the nation can move ahead and achieve prosperity."
The prime minister said the government would encourage students to gain modern education in the fields of artificial intelligence, science and technology.
The government was determined to support youth by providing them with modern gadgets as it was an investment for the nation, he remarked.
The PM said islam accorded rights to women 14 centuries back, adding these rights were clearly laid down by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Quran.
He appreciated police officer ASP Shehr Bano Naqvi for becoming a symbol of courage and responsibility by saving a girl in a difficult situation.
He said a cell would be established at the highest level to protect women from harassment and violence.
Earlier, the prime minister gave away awards to women who achieved distinction and led the trail for others in the fields of education, social welfare, sports, public service, health, agriculture, technology, economy, cricket and mountaineering.
Parliamentarians, diplomats, high-ranking officers and women from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.
