Govt fully committed to put economy back on track: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the government was fully committed to invest time and energy to stabilize economy and put it back on track.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to take credit for meeting the FATF's 34 action plans to ensure that Pakistan comes out of the grey list , however, the minister held that it was a joint effort of all the stakeholders in this regard.

Regretting over the agreements the PTI inked with IMF, the minister assailed them for not fulfilling them, saying the incumbent government was upholding the commitments made by the former government.

He further said the issues being faced by the masses because of dismal performance of the preceding government will be resolved within days to come.

On the NAB amendment bill, Khawaja Asif stated that they (PTI) themselves wanted to make such amendments, however, their accusations that the recently passed anti-graft laws designed to provide benefit to certain individuals were baseless.

Moreover, he maintained that like the PML(N) leader Ishaq Dar, who steered the economy to the path of progress, similarly Miftah Ismail was an efficient finance minister and would lead country towards economic stability.

He further said that in coming election, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should collectively participate and will work together for betterment of country.