Govt Fully Focused On Uplift Of Merged Districts: KP Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that Federal and provincial governments are fully focused on the development and provision of health and education facilities in the merged districts of the province.
Talking to a delegation from Speen locality of the tribal district North Waziristan here on Monday, he said that government is taking crucial steps in this regard and results of it would be visible soon.
The delegation headed by Maulana Javed Iqbal was consisted of Irfanullah, Aslam Yar, Amir Hamza, Asghar Khan and others. The members of delegation briefed the Governor regarding problems faced by the people of the area and called for their resolution.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that the development of all backward districts including merged districts is the joint responsibility of all stakeholders and they would have to play their due role in this regard.
The Governor assured the delegation that he would take up the matter relating to problems in the tribal districts with the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of medical staff in hospitals and teachers in schools.
However, he also told the delegation to raise complaints of their respective areas in written with the departments concerned, so their problems could be resolved in short period of time.
Haji Ghulam Ali said that all elected representatives including councilors, Members of National and Provincial Assembly are responsible to monitor health and education and local problems and bring the issue of the absent doctors and students in the notice of their respective departments.
Meanwhile, a representative delegation from district Malakand headed by Sajid Khan, Farhan and Maulana islam also called on the Governor at the Governor’s House and informed the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the people of the area.
The Governor assured the delegation of his full cooperation to solve the problems.
