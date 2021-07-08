UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Fully Focused On Uplifting Agriculture Sector, Says Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Govt fully focused on uplifting agriculture sector, says Yousafzai

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was concentrating on the uplift of agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products including wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was concentrating on the uplift of agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products including wheat.

Addressing 16th National Weeds Conference here in Agriculture University on Thursday, he said that a budget of Rs.14 billion have been allocated for financial year 2021-22 to develop agriculture sector and minimize dependency on other provinces.

Beside, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture University, Bakht Jahan, Secretary Higher education, Daud Khan and faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister was of the opinion that research in agriculture sector is essential for national development, but unfortunately, he said only 10.7% area of the country is allocated for agriculture.

He urged the authorities of Agriculture Department to send their suggestions and recommendations to provincial government.

So they could be reviewed for implementation.

The provincial minister criticized previous rulers over purchasing costly electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and others that inflicted colossal loss to national exchequer.

He said that they are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for starting construction work on Bhasha and Mohmand Dams on priority basis, which will also generate cheap electricity and help abolish load shedding.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the country is in need of the storage of water to irrigate agricultural land and arrest the import of wheat. He said agriculture is very big sector that employ 44% population. He said that he himself is a graduate of Agriculture University and always raise voice in the provincial cabinet for bringing improvement in the sector.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Load Shedding Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Import Education Water Budget Agriculture From Government Cabinet Wheat Billion Labour

Recent Stories

All major rivers flowing normal: FFC

1 minute ago

ADCC participates in Italyâ€™s Dolomite Marathon

36 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's 5th martyrdom anniversary observed i ..

1 minute ago

FFC warns of urban flooding during upcoming monsoo ..

2 minutes ago

Haitian Ambassador to US Believes Killers of Presi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Cancels Decree Banning Flights to Egyptian R ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.