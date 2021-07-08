Govt fully focused on uplifting agriculture sector, says Yousafzai

KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was concentrating on the uplift of agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products including wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was concentrating on the uplift of agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products including wheat.

Addressing 16th National Weeds Conference here in Agriculture University on Thursday, he said that a budget of Rs.14 billion have been allocated for financial year 2021-22 to develop agriculture sector and minimize dependency on other provinces.

Beside, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture University, Bakht Jahan, Secretary Higher education, Daud Khan and faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister was of the opinion that research in agriculture sector is essential for national development, but unfortunately, he said only 10.7% area of the country is allocated for agriculture.

He urged the authorities of Agriculture Department to send their suggestions and recommendations to provincial government.

So they could be reviewed for implementation.

The provincial minister criticized previous rulers over purchasing costly electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and others that inflicted colossal loss to national exchequer.

He said that they are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for starting construction work on Bhasha and Mohmand Dams on priority basis, which will also generate cheap electricity and help abolish load shedding.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the country is in need of the storage of water to irrigate agricultural land and arrest the import of wheat. He said agriculture is very big sector that employ 44% population. He said that he himself is a graduate of Agriculture University and always raise voice in the provincial cabinet for bringing improvement in the sector.