UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Fully Focusing On People's Welfare: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:42 PM

Govt fully focusing on people's welfare: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the government was fully focusing on development and welfare of the people to bring change in their lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the government was fully focusing on development and welfare of the people to bring change in their lifestyle.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not perturbed from the opposition's conspiracies as it had full support of the public.

He said the government was intended to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the election process and to discourage rigging and horse-trading, adding, if opposition had any recommendations and suggestions, it should present in the Parliament in larger national interest.

Usman Dar said "I am feeling proud on the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly (NA) by comprehensively highlighting all the issues."

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

46 minutes ago

CAA rejects news about suspension of int'l flight ..

4 minutes ago

US court quashes Bill Cosby's sex crimes convictio ..

8 minutes ago

MPA for timely completion of uplift projects

8 minutes ago

Turkey tackles Russian resistance to Syria border ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches &quot;Monit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.