Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the government was fully focusing on development and welfare of the people to bring change in their lifestyle

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not perturbed from the opposition's conspiracies as it had full support of the public.

He said the government was intended to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the election process and to discourage rigging and horse-trading, adding, if opposition had any recommendations and suggestions, it should present in the Parliament in larger national interest.

Usman Dar said "I am feeling proud on the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly (NA) by comprehensively highlighting all the issues."