Govt fully fulfilled its responsibility during Murree blizzard: Shehzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem Tuesday said the government had fulfilled all its responsibilities completely to during the blizzard in Murree, and stressed the need to increase management capacity to avoid such tragedies in future.

"We need to administrative capacity and raise public awareness so that such a tragedy does not occur again," he said while participating in the debate on the adjournment motion regarding the Murree tragedy in the Upper House.

Dr Shehzad said that during the last few years, the trend of local tourism in the country had increased. However, the heavy snowstorm had created many problems in Murree, but relief measures were taken in a short time.

He said lessons should be learnt from such tragedies. Besides improving administrative capabilities, the public awareness should be raised to avoid such tragedies with collective efforts.

There should be no point scoring on the issue as the government would welcome positive suggestions from the opposition, he remarked.

Leader of Opposition Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said the responsibility for the Murree tragedy should not be placed solely on the government. The responsible should be brought to justice after a thorough probe, he added.

Gilani said the aid agencies and locals should not be blamed as they had played a significant role in helping the tourists during the blizzard.