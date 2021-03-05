UrduPoint.com
Govt Fully Respect, Stand With National Institutions: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:23 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said the government was fully respect and stand with the national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The country's institutions such as judiciary and ECP were working independently in the larger national interest and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had never criticized them, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) bigwigs had criticized and mocked the institutions for political point scoring and personal gains.

The government had contacted with the opposition parties to make legislation on public interest issues but on the same time PMD had demanded for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible, he added.

He said taking bribe and horse trading was a criminal act under the Election Act, adding, the ECP could take actions against those involved in illegal means and corrupt practices in the Senate polls.

