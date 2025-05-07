Open Menu

Govt Fully Supporting Startups To Empower Youth: Governor Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Govt fully supporting startups to empower youth: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Federal government is extending full support to startups across the country, especially in KP, to empower youth and drive economic growth.

“We see startups not just as businesses, but as engines of the economy, creators of employment, and drivers of technological advancement,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad on Wednesday. On the occasion, NIC Project Director Syed Ahmed Masood briefed the Governor on the institution’s goals, achievements, and overall performance. Governor Kundi also toured various departments of the center.

Commending the role of NIC Islamabad, the Governor said it has become a symbol of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital development in Pakistan.

“NIC Islamabad has played a vital role in enabling Pakistani talent to access global opportunities,” he remarked, adding that such initiatives not only strengthen the local startup ecosystem but also enhance Pakistan’s global reputation.

Highlighting the demographic strength of KP, the Governor noted that the province has a significant number of youth from across the country.

He emphasized that youth engagement and women empowerment remain among his top priorities.

Kundi invited NIC Islamabad’s management to visit KP and stressed the need to create more startup opportunities for the province’s youth, assuring full cooperation from the Governor House.

Referring to recent Indian aggression, Kundi strongly condemned the act, calling it a cowardly move under the cover of darkness.

He said India misinterpreted Pakistan’s message of peace.

“The people of Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand united with our armed forces. We have responded to Indian aggression before and will continue to do so in the future,” he asserted.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

17 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

17 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

17 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

17 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

17 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

17 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan