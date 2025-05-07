Govt Fully Supporting Startups To Empower Youth: Governor Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Federal government is extending full support to startups across the country, especially in KP, to empower youth and drive economic growth.
“We see startups not just as businesses, but as engines of the economy, creators of employment, and drivers of technological advancement,” he said.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad on Wednesday. On the occasion, NIC Project Director Syed Ahmed Masood briefed the Governor on the institution’s goals, achievements, and overall performance. Governor Kundi also toured various departments of the center.
Commending the role of NIC Islamabad, the Governor said it has become a symbol of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital development in Pakistan.
“NIC Islamabad has played a vital role in enabling Pakistani talent to access global opportunities,” he remarked, adding that such initiatives not only strengthen the local startup ecosystem but also enhance Pakistan’s global reputation.
Highlighting the demographic strength of KP, the Governor noted that the province has a significant number of youth from across the country.
He emphasized that youth engagement and women empowerment remain among his top priorities.
Kundi invited NIC Islamabad’s management to visit KP and stressed the need to create more startup opportunities for the province’s youth, assuring full cooperation from the Governor House.
Referring to recent Indian aggression, Kundi strongly condemned the act, calling it a cowardly move under the cover of darkness.
He said India misinterpreted Pakistan’s message of peace.
“The people of Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand united with our armed forces. We have responded to Indian aggression before and will continue to do so in the future,” he asserted.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits injured, nabbed after cross-firing6 minutes ago
-
26 Pakistanis martyred in Indian Attack: Mohsin Naqvi vows response6 minutes ago
-
Five held with drugs, weapons6 minutes ago
-
NSU skills endowment fund could transform Pakistani youth future6 minutes ago
-
Govt fully supporting startups to empower youth: Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 ready to deal with any emergencyc-DG6 minutes ago
-
Police encounter; two robbers arrested in injured condition6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister briefs US envoy on Post-attack situation6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police put on high alert amid rising Pakistan-India tensions6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122, Civil Defence preparations reviewed6 minutes ago
-
PMA Sargodha, Private Hospitals Association condemn Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity16 minutes ago