Govt fully supporting startups to empower youth: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Federal government is extending full support to startups across the country, especially in KP, to empower youth and drive economic growth.

“We see startups not just as businesses, but as engines of the economy, creators of employment, and drivers of technological advancement,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad on Wednesday. On the occasion, NIC Project Director Syed Ahmed Masood briefed the Governor on the institution’s goals, achievements, and overall performance. Governor Kundi also toured various departments of the center.

Commending the role of NIC Islamabad, the Governor said it has become a symbol of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital development in Pakistan.

“NIC Islamabad has played a vital role in enabling Pakistani talent to access global opportunities,” he remarked, adding that such initiatives not only strengthen the local startup ecosystem but also enhance Pakistan’s global reputation.

Highlighting the demographic strength of KP, the Governor noted that the province has a significant number of youth from across the country.

He emphasized that youth engagement and women empowerment remain among his top priorities.

Kundi invited NIC Islamabad’s management to visit KP and stressed the need to create more startup opportunities for the province’s youth, assuring full cooperation from the Governor House.

Referring to recent Indian aggression, Kundi strongly condemned the act, calling it a cowardly move under the cover of darkness.

He said India misinterpreted Pakistan’s message of peace.

“The people of Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand united with our armed forces. We have responded to Indian aggression before and will continue to do so in the future,” he asserted.

