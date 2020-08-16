UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Funds To Be Utilised Judiciously: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt funds to be utilised judiciously: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that each and every penny of the government funds will be utilised judiciously and wisely.

While presiding over a meeting on development works in NA-129 here on Sunday, he said that development works for various areas of NA-129, PP-157 and PP-158 had been given approval.

Aleem Khan said that in PP-158, major projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million. He said that Rs 5.5 million had been approved for the construction of Baja Line Road and work in this regard would start soon.

The senior minister said that development schemes worth over Rs 300 million for PP-157 were in the phase of approval, adding that development works would be carried out in Dharampura, Gondi Peer, Jinnah Park and Ahata Mool Chand.

An additional grant of over Rs 400 million would help solve problems of people of NA-129, he added.

Development schemes in Basti Saidan Shah, Mian Mir, Qasim Pura and Shah Jamal had been completed, he said.

Aleem Khan directed the Cantonment board, WASA and MCL to hold joint meeting and added that development works should be completed as per demands of the people besides ensuring quality of work.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-129 PP-157 PP-158

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

32 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.