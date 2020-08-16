Govt funds to be utilised judiciously: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that each and every penny of the government funds will be utilised judiciously and wisely.

While presiding over a meeting on development works in NA-129 here on Sunday, he said that development works for various areas of NA-129, PP-157 and PP-158 had been given approval.

Aleem Khan said that in PP-158, major projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million. He said that Rs 5.5 million had been approved for the construction of Baja Line Road and work in this regard would start soon.

The senior minister said that development schemes worth over Rs 300 million for PP-157 were in the phase of approval, adding that development works would be carried out in Dharampura, Gondi Peer, Jinnah Park and Ahata Mool Chand.

An additional grant of over Rs 400 million would help solve problems of people of NA-129, he added.

Development schemes in Basti Saidan Shah, Mian Mir, Qasim Pura and Shah Jamal had been completed, he said.

Aleem Khan directed the Cantonment board, WASA and MCL to hold joint meeting and added that development works should be completed as per demands of the people besides ensuring quality of work.