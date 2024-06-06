Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi on Thursday said that government funds will be used transparently and in the best public and national interests

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi on Thursday said that government funds will be used transparently and in the best public and national interests.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party meeting, while approving the revised estimates of various development projects in Hafizabad, Sialkot-Mandi Bahauddin, and Narowal.

The commissioner made it clear that spending the available resources responsibly and honestly should be the first priority of the officers concerned.

"The government will not tolerate unjustified delay and misappropriation in the use of funds, and in the case of any complaint, corruption is proven, concrete action will be taken" he added.

During the meeting, Director of Development Muhammad Abdul Rauf gave a briefing regarding the revised estimates.

In the meeting, two projects of public health engineering in Hafizabad were approved at a revised cost of 240.175 million.

These projects include drainage, soling, tuff tiles, drains, and others. The commissioner also directed to complete a 15 to 20 feet patchwork on Daska Main GT Road.

