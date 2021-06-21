UrduPoint.com
Govt Gave Balanced Budget In A Challenging Situation: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Govt gave balanced budget in a challenging situation: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said that the government has given a welfare oriented and balanced budget in challenging situation that includes developmental funds of 371 billion rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said that the government has given a welfare oriented and balanced budget in challenging situation that includes developmental funds of 371 billion rupees.

Addressing in the provincial assembly, he said that government has achieved milestone by presenting a welfare oriented budget despite the fact that economy of the whole world is shrinking due to corona pandemic.

Highlighting the salient features of the provincial budget, he said that KP receipts have reached to Rs. 54 billion and the government is eying a target of Rs.

74 billion in current fiscal year.

He said informed the house that Rs. 23 billion have been allocated for Sehat Card with inclusion of liver transplant facilities for patients. He said that allocations for health and education sectors has been increased significantly while Rs. 12 billion have been earmarked for police and Rs. 11 for tourism promotion.

Shaukat said that about 21000 schools would be rehabilitated and upgraded and 20,000 teachers would be appointed.

He said that government has also allocated honorarium for prayer leaders and special allocation for facilitation of senior citizens.

