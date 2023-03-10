UrduPoint.com

Govt Gears Up Efforts To Implement Rs 110b Post-flood Reconstruction Package For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 07:01 PM

The federal government has geared up its efforts to implement Rs 110 billion (USD 400 million) post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction package for Balochistan as the first formal Steering Committee meeting of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project was held on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):The federal government has geared up its efforts to implement Rs 110 billion (USD 400 million) post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction package for Balochistan as the first formal Steering Committee meeting of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project was held on Friday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Provincial Ministers for Finance and Planning on the behalf of Chief Minister Balochistan and attended by the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Planning, representatives from Economic Affairs Division, provincial representatives of Balochistan and other stakeholders.

The Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, highlighted that the socio-economic development of Balochistan had remained a top priority of the PDM government since coming into power in April last year. The Minister noted that the efforts of the Government were disrupted by the devastating floods, which hit the poorest regions of the country hardest especially Balochistan.

In the wake of the devastating floods, the provincial Government lacked the financial resources to support post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. The Federal Government obtained a loan from the World Bank and is spending this amount on post-flood rehabilitation and livelihood enhancement in Balochistan as a grant.

The Minister for Planning and Minister for Finance from the Government of Balochistan appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government for taking special interest in the development of Balochistan and for mobilizing loans for financing post-flood work in Balochistan.

They emphasized the fiscal challenges faced by the provincial government and thanked the federal government for providing much-needed funds through this project. They assured the full cooperation and support of the Government of Balochistan.

Member Social Sector & Devolution, Rafiullah Kakar, informed the participants that the ECNEC had recently approved the project and that the first phase of the project will be completed in two years.

Under the project, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of community infrastructure, establishment of a hydro-meteorological early warning system, and reconstruction of damaged and partially damaged housing units will be financed.

Furthermore, to address the issues of youth unemployment, the federal government will provide 10,000 paid internships to the youth of Balochistan under this project.

Similarly, programs related to agriculture and livelihood are also being implemented so that the losses and deprivation of people can be alleviated, remarked the minister while directing the concerned stakeholders to immediately start the projects.

"The top priority of the federal government is to uplift the Balochistan province which remained neglected in the past," said the Planning Minister while highlighting the recent initiatives taken by the federal government for the development of the province.

The Steering Committee gave approval for appointing a project director from Balochistan and for initiating the process of signing of a credit agreement. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the Chair and participants.

