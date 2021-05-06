Govt gets success to reduce inflation: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that the national economy was improving day by day due to solid steps taken by the government as it successfully managed to stablise the prices of routine commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all out efforts to reduce the inflation in the country.

He said the national institutions were working as independently.

Rejecting the claims of opposition parties, he said that by-elections were being held in free, fair and transparent manner and no one was interfering in the bye elections.

He said that PML-N and PPP were exposing each other as both parties were leveling allegations after the results of recent bye elections in Karachi.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had strongly believed in rule of law and strictly against the corruption.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was totally disintegrated and its all political parties were facing confused situation in these days.

He expressed his hope that PTI candidate would win the bye election in Khushab.