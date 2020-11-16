UrduPoint.com
Govt Girls Centennial Model School Closed For 15 Days Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt Girls Centennial Model School closed for 15 days due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Government Girls Centennial Model High School Tanchi Bazar Bannu has been closed for fifteen days after reports about confirmation of coronavirus cases among teachers and students.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, about seven confirm cases of coronavirus were registered among students of teachers of the school after which the decision was taken.

In Bannu district so far a total of 42 cases of coronavirus have been reported during the second wave of the infection.

While during the last 24 hours about 31 cases were reported, registering a spike in infection of the deadly disease.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu is closing down those areas where cases are reported by imposing smart lock down.

People are requested to take precautionary measures to ensure their own safety and other people.

More Stories From Pakistan

