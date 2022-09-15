UrduPoint.com

Govt Girls College Donates Items To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Govt Girls College donates items to flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Government Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk donated two trucks of items to the Army Relief Fund for flood victims.

A ceremony was held in which Deputy Director Colleges Malik Imtiaz Sobhi, Major Anas Bin Khalil and Principal Degree College Chandni Chowk Madam Saeeda Jamshed participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Colleges Malik Imtiaz Sobhi said that it was the dutyof every citizen to help the flood victims and all should actively participate in it.

He directed the principals of colleges to come forward and help the flood-affected people.

Related Topics

Army Flood Jamshed All Government

Recent Stories

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

7 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

11 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

23 minutes ago
 International Day of Democracy is being observed a ..

International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

3 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.