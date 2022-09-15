Govt Girls College donates items to flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Government Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk donated two trucks of items to the Army Relief Fund for flood victims.

A ceremony was held in which Deputy Director Colleges Malik Imtiaz Sobhi, Major Anas Bin Khalil and Principal Degree College Chandni Chowk Madam Saeeda Jamshed participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Colleges Malik Imtiaz Sobhi said that it was the dutyof every citizen to help the flood victims and all should actively participate in it.

He directed the principals of colleges to come forward and help the flood-affected people.