Govt. Girls Model Elementary School Inaugurated In Dogranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Secretary School Education Department Punjab Barrister Dr. Ehtesham Anwar inaugurated the Government Girls Model Elementary School Dogranwala, here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Shahid Dayal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Javed Iqbal Babar, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Allah Dad, DEO Secondary Education Elementary Asma Dar and a large number of local residents attended the ceremony.

Ehtesham Anwar visited the upgraded school and directed the construction staff and building to ensure provision of the best educational facilities there. He urged teachers to concentrate all their attention on promotion of education and equip the new generation with fine education.

Earlier, the secretary, along with the deputy commissioner, planted saplings in the school lawns and hoisted the national flag.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for development and prosperity of the nation.

