The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted time to federal government for the submission of commission's report on the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted time to Federal government for the submission of commission's report on the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the matter wherein Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal requested the court to grant some time as the report had to be presented before the federal cabinet.

The court also issued instructions to the commission for the investigation over the arrests of journalists including Matiullah Jan, Asad Tur, Irfan Siddiqui and Absar Alam.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 24.