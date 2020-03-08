UrduPoint.com
Govt Gives 16 Nursing Schools To College Status

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Govt gives 16 nursing schools to college status

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government gave the status of college to 16 nursing schools across the province this year with approval of launching a 4-year degree programme.

This was stated by DG Nursing Kausar Parveen at Lahore General hospital on International Women Day here on Sunday.

She said that 1600 seats had been allocated for the admission of candidates and candidates would be able to submit their applications to the college by March 25, 2020.

She said that application forms would be available free of cost at any college.

The DG Nursing said that candidates selected for the BSc Degree Programme would be given monthly stipend of Rs 31,470 to encourage them.

She further said that President Dr Arif Alavi, last year, had declared 2019 as the year of nursing and according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, schools had been given colleges status to accommodate contemporary needs.

Controller Nursing Sajida Zahoor said that after passing the FSC, the students were in difficult condition when they came to the school for nursing education, but now the wave of happiness was on the rise when the nursing schools got the status of colleges.

She said that nursing field now occupied a position in higher education andtraining around the world, which would further improve patients care.

