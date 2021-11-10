Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on electoral laws: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Information Minister says that Speaker Asad Qaisar has once again been asked to contact opposition for talks for reforms in electoral laws, saying that future of the countries lies in it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that that the government is once again asking opposition for talks on reforms in electoral laws.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary has said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has been asked to contact the opposition to hold talks for amendment in the electoral laws.

He has said that they are initiating this move with good intension, so that they could develop a consensus over electoral reforms.

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhary has said that the session of the parliament is being adjourned, so that the opposition could seriously deliberate on electoral reforms and that they could be able to form a future line of action in the best interest of the country.

However, he has made it clear that they will never abandon their efforts for electoral reforms.