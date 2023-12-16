Open Menu

Govt Gives Direct Relief To Public By Reducing Petroleum Prices: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials concerned to monitor the prices of commodities in the market keeping in view the reduction in petroleum prices.

The government has given direct relief to the people by reducing the prices of petrol and its benefit should reach the general public.

He directed monitoring of supply line checking of grain and fruits and vegetable markets and wholesale dealers and tighten the noose against commission mafia by making the demand and supply system transparent.

He ordered to ensure a cheap supply chain of food items including chicken, vegetables and pulses asked the wholesale dealers to make cheap supply possible.

Deputy Commissioners were asked to take steps to keep chicken prices stable and issue notification of official rates after the consultation with stakeholders.

Profiteering of local commodities in the market would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner inspected the emergency and OPD of the rehabilitation of children hospital and upgradation of eight wards of Nishtar Hospital which would be completed at a cost of Rs 500 million. He also inspected the ongoing work on rehabilitation of Shah Shamas shrine at a cost of Rs 490 million and ordered to enhancement workforce for early completion of the upgradation of the shrine.

Director Development Robina Kausar and XEN Building Haider Ali were also present.

