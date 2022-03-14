UrduPoint.com

Govt Gives Importance To Economy, Environment & Social Development: Malik Amin Aslam

March 14, 2022

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government giving paramount importance to economy, environment and social development as these are key pillars of its governance stratagem

Addressing the three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, the PM's aide said PTI government pulled out the country from deeps meshes of financial debts and economic crunch post Covid-19 pandemic with record tax collection and growing exports.

Amin said in the economic realm, the PTI govt's promising policies bore fruit and massive growth was witnessed in three sectors of agriculture, textile and housing, adding, "several other sectors are linked to the housing sector that drives the economic wheel." He said social development was the second pillar of the PTI government's strategy which also showed promising outcomes under visionary goals of poverty alleviation.

The SAPM underlined that it was not the elite's Pakistan rather the fruits of economic prosperity would reach every social cohort of the country. Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) and Sehat Insaf Card was part of the social development strategy, he added.

Amin said environment was the third pillar of the government's vision which was ignored by the previous regimes, whereas at present environment was key component of Prime Minister Imran Khan's mainstream agenda.

"The world is acknowledging the green policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan targeting environmental conservation, ecosystem restoration and economic uplift at the same time," he remarked.

He underlined that it was the PTI government that gave right to vote and, Roshan Digital Account which were huge facilitation for the expatriates. "During my bilateral visits in foreign countries, I used to interact with local PTI chapters. They all acknowledged these initiatives. Moreover, special portal at PM's Delivery Unit for addressing land grabbing complaints of overseas Pakistanis' properties is also widely lauded by the overseas Pakistanis," he added.

The PM's aide paid tribute to Secretary Office of International Chapters of PTI Dr Abdullah Riar for his efforts to spearhead actions for overseas Pakistanis' facilitation in the homeland.

Amin Aslam also projected a short video based on the messages of the world leaders acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan's green policies and vision for ecosystem restoration and economic revival.

