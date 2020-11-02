UrduPoint.com
Govt Gives Priority To Promotion Of Education In KP: CM Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the government was striving for promotion of education which was a perquisite for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the government was striving for promotion of education which was a perquisite for achieving socio-economic development.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Cadet College Mamad Gate in Mohmand tribal district, the chief minister said education was on the top of the government's priority list and billions rupees of funds was being utilized for uplift of the sector.

He said that a robust strategy was being pursued for improving the standard of education which served as backbone in socio-economic development of the country.

He said that establishment of the cadet college was a longstanding demand of the area and now this demand stood fulfilled as a result of the government's earnest efforts.

The chief minister said the newly built Cadet College would help promote quality education in the area to gear up the youth for meeting the current day's challenges successfully.

He said that merger of tribal areas into KP was an important milestone which would herald an era of prosperity in the region. He said that the government took radical measures for transformation of the tribal belt as a result of which now children of the area would have pens instead of guns.

He appreciated the Frontier Corps for ensuring completion of the cadet college in the shortest possible time. The CM also lauded services of the armed forces for playing an effective role in development and ensuring durable peace in the tribal region.

